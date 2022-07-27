NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

