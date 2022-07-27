Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $283.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NSC opened at $244.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.63. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

