Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,534,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 380,081 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

