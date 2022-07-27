Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $13,636,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $8,875,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $7,314,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

