Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

