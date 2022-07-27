Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $45,014,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

