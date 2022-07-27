Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Newmont has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

