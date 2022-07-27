Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

