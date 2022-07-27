Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,458 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

DIS stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

