Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 618 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,648,000 after buying an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $253.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

