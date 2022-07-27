Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

LH stock opened at $246.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.26 and a 200-day moving average of $257.76.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.