Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
