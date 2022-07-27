Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 614 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

