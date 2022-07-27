Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

MRO stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

