Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

