Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

