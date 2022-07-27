Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 5,911 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $11,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quantum Stock Performance

Quantum stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.28. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Quantum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quantum Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QMCO. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

