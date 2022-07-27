iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

