Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $133,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

