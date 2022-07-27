IFG Advisory LLC Has $21.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.