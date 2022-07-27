IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOC opened at $444.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

