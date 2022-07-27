IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

