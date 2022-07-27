IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

