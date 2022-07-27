HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Shares of V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

