Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 140 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.99. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

