Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after buying an additional 109,373 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.