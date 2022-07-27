Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Further Reading

