Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $103,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $50,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.78. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.