Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

