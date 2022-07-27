Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

