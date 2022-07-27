Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 366,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 57,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.