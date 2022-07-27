Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

