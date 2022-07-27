Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

