FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,549 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,296,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 29,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

