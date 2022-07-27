Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.