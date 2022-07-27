Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,261 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,697,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 112.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 98.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

