Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,380 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $171,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE:MS opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

