Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $149.68 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $149,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.95.

NYSE HCA opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.