Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $120.55 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of IQVIA worth $120,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

