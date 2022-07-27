Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,650,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,674,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

