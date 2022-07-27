Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

