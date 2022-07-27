Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

