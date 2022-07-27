Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLR opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

