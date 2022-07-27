Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.18.

DECK stock opened at $275.98 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.56.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

