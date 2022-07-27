Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

