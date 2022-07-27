Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 297,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.09.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

