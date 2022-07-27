Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 268,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 86,173 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

EOSE stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.