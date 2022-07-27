Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,055 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 333,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

