Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.83, but opened at 1.77. Core Scientific shares last traded at 1.81, with a volume of 13,071 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORZ. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

