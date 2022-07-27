Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

